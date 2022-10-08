Morgan Stanley Lowers COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) to Underweight

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY opened at $5.87 on Thursday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
