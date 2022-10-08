Morgan Stanley Lowers COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) to Underweight

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY opened at $5.87 on Thursday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.