Northsight Capital (OTCMKTS:NCAP) versus Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Head to Head Analysis

Northsight Capital (OTCMKTS:NCAP – Get Rating) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Northsight Capital and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northsight Capital N/A N/A N/A Stagwell 0.91% 2.53% 0.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Stagwell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northsight Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stagwell $1.47 billion 1.45 $21.04 million $0.21 34.10

This table compares Northsight Capital and Stagwell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than Northsight Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Northsight Capital and Stagwell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northsight Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Stagwell 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stagwell has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.60%. Given Stagwell’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stagwell is more favorable than Northsight Capital.

Summary

Stagwell beats Northsight Capital on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northsight Capital

Northsight Capital, Inc. provides various online directories for a range of businesses engaged in the sale and distribution of cannabis and hemp related products. The company's principal product categories include a monthly listing and a paid advertising in one or more of the company's online directories; and leasing to customers one or more Internet domain names for the customer's use, as well as subscription to membership in Crush Mobile's dating applications. It operates WeedDepot.com, a smart phone and Internet platform directory with geo-mapping for dispensaries, doctors and clinics, head shops, tattoo parlors, and vape lounges; RateMyStrain.com, a site on which individuals or dispensaries can rate or insert new strains commenting on their use and effect; 420Careers.com for individuals looking to hire or seeking a job in the cannabis space; and MJBizWire.com that distributes new events for companies in the cannabis space. The company also operates MarijuanaRecipes.com, a Website where subscribers can find hundreds of recipes and ingredients for creating snacks, meals, and deserts using infused cannabis; WikiWeed.com, an informational, user-driven wiki focused on recreational and medical marijuana topics and information that allows collaborative editing of its content and structure by users; MarijuanaMD.com, a directory of medical doctors who are willing to issue medical marijuana cards to patients; and TheMarijuanaCompanies.com, a directory of the company's Websites. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides influencer marketing, brand insights, communications technology, and augmented reality services for in-house marketers, as well as tech-driven solutions. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

