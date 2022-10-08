Head to Head Analysis: adidas (ADDYY) & Its Peers

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare adidas to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of adidas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get adidas alerts:

Dividends

adidas pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. adidas pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 26.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets adidas 9.02% 16.49% 5.56% adidas Competitors -6.30% 0.24% 1.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares adidas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares adidas and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio adidas $25.12 billion $2.50 billion 9.70 adidas Competitors $3.47 billion $98.49 million 2.20

adidas has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. adidas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

adidas has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, adidas’ peers have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for adidas and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score adidas 2 12 7 0 2.24 adidas Competitors 52 419 901 12 2.63

adidas currently has a consensus target price of $225.38, indicating a potential upside of 301.24%. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 97.85%. Given adidas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe adidas is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

adidas beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About adidas

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as adidas-Salomon AG and changed its name to adidas AG in June 2006. adidas AG was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.