PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) & IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC) Financial Analysis

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) and IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PLBY Group and IGS Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLBY Group $246.57 million 0.70 -$77.68 million ($1.57) -2.41 IGS Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IGS Capital Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PLBY Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

56.8% of PLBY Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of PLBY Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PLBY Group and IGS Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLBY Group -23.74% -12.84% -6.00% IGS Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

PLBY Group has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGS Capital Group has a beta of 5.44, suggesting that its share price is 444% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PLBY Group and IGS Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLBY Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 IGS Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PLBY Group presently has a consensus target price of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 344.15%. Given PLBY Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than IGS Capital Group.

Summary

PLBY Group beats IGS Capital Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. The company offers its products under its flagship brand, Playboy. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as Playboy.com, HoneyBirdette.com, Yandy.com, and LoversStores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses content for programming on Playboy television; trademarks under multi-year arrangements with consumer products, online gaming, and location-based entertainment businesses; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About IGS Capital Group

IGS Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiary, IGS Mart SDN BHD, operates a convenient store in Malaysia. It operates its store under the Like Mart name. The company was formerly known as Sancon Resources Recovery, Inc. and changed its name to IGS Capital Group Limited in June 2017. The company is based in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. IGS Capital Group Limited is a subsidiary of Pontoon Boat Inc.

