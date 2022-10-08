EngageSmart (ESMT) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) is one of 413 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare EngageSmart to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EngageSmart and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EngageSmart $216.28 million -$8.97 million -1,084.50 EngageSmart Competitors $1.82 billion $284.87 million 22.33

EngageSmart’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than EngageSmart. EngageSmart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EngageSmart 0 2 7 1 2.90 EngageSmart Competitors 1670 11475 24498 536 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EngageSmart and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

EngageSmart presently has a consensus price target of $31.94, suggesting a potential upside of 47.28%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 47.93%. Given EngageSmart’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EngageSmart has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares EngageSmart and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EngageSmart -0.12% 2.13% 1.98% EngageSmart Competitors -81.79% -89.21% -9.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of EngageSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of EngageSmart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EngageSmart beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections. It also provides HealthPay24, a patient engagement and payment platform that helps health systems, physician groups, dental practices, and medical billers to drive patient self-pay collections; and DonorDrive, a fundraising software platform that helps non-profits, healthcare organizations, and higher education institutions produce virtual events, launch branded donation campaigns, and create peer-to-peer fundraising experiences. The company was formerly known as EngageSmart, LLC. and changed its name to EngageSmart, Inc. in June 2021. EngageSmart, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

