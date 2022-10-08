Head-To-Head Review: dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ – Get Rating) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares dELiA*s and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic -27.75% -23.48% -15.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for dELiA*s and ContextLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A ContextLogic 0 5 1 0 2.17

Risk & Volatility

ContextLogic has a consensus price target of $4.95, indicating a potential upside of 555.37%.

dELiA*s has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ContextLogic has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of ContextLogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares dELiA*s and ContextLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic $2.09 billion 0.24 -$361.00 million ($0.41) -1.84

dELiA*s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ContextLogic.

Summary

dELiA*s beats ContextLogic on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About dELiA*s

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

