Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.87.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Zynga alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynga

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 208,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $739,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 7.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,409,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,740,000 after acquiring an additional 297,115 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth approximately $10,164,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Stock Performance

About Zynga

Shares of ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

(Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.