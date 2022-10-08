Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Morphic alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Morphic by 64.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after buying an additional 774,789 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Morphic by 113.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,542,000 after acquiring an additional 697,866 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Morphic by 3,348.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 659,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 640,847 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter worth about $16,949,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Morphic by 509.3% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 418,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 349,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $28.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70. Morphic has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $68.75.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $1.49. Morphic had a negative net margin of 67.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Morphic

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.