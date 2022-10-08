Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives $31.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of ACLX opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.32. Analysts expect that Arcellx will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

