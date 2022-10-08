Brokerages Set Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) PT at $52.45

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL stock opened at $44.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 472.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,949,000 after purchasing an additional 793,239 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,719,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,512,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,176,000 after purchasing an additional 573,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

