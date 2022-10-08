Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives $519.28 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $519.28.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $503.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $514.98.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana will post 25.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Humana by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Humana by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Humana by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Humana by 587.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

