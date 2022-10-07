Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $253.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,561 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Boeing worth $253,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Boeing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 41.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA opened at $132.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average of $152.35. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

