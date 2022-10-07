Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Union Pacific worth $133,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after buying an additional 166,025 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after buying an additional 489,216 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,449,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $198.21 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $194.73 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.83.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

