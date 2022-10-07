Spinnaker Trust Sells 12,638 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,638 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 45,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.13.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $232.52 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

