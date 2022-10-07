Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 58,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUM opened at $110.12 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.16 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

