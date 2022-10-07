7,496 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.71.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $203.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $202.78 and a 1-year high of $294.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

