Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.38% from the stock’s previous close.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average of $90.35. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 308,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,346,000 after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

