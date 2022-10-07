Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.38% from the stock’s previous close.
AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average of $90.35. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 308,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,346,000 after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
