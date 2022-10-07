Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.75% from the company’s previous close.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $67.85 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average of $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.0% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 10,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $282,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.