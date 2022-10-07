AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Decreased by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 33,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,895,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in AbbVie by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $140.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $248.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.70. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.