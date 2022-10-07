McDonald Partners LLC Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

McDonald Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 540.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 33,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $4,895,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Argus dropped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.
AbbVie Price Performance
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
