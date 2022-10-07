First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $319,198,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,225,000 after buying an additional 1,282,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $65.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average of $81.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.82 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

