Excalibur Management Corp Sells 29 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IVV opened at $374.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $358.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.31.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

