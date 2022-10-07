iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Tnf LLC’s Largest Position

Tnf LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.7% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $374.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $400.50 and a 200-day moving average of $407.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

