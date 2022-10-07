PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.4% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,869,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after buying an additional 42,069 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $162.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

