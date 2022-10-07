Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.9% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Argus dropped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $140.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.24 and a 200 day moving average of $148.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

