Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock valued at $86,730,717. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $91.61 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

