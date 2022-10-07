Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,347,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,408,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $101.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.42 and a 200 day moving average of $115.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

