Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $101.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.56 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

