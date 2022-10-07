OLD National Bancorp IN Has $52.45 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $101.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

