KBC Group NV Purchases 56,685 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,373,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,685 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $143,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,627,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,162,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,393,000 after buying an additional 111,923 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,342,000. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 117,078 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

