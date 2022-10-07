KBC Group NV Acquires 10,526 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $45,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $203.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $202.78 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.13.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.71.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

