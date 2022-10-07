Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,067,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,482 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.52% of Eaton worth $260,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $142.45 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

