Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $267.05 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Chubb worth $267,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $188.82 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.40 and its 200-day moving average is $198.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

