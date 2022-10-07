Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $81,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 244,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,505,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,302,000 after purchasing an additional 49,966 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $96.73 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $174.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

