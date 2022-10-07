AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases 118,813 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 247.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,813 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in DexCom were worth $12,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 85.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 196.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom Trading Up 4.5 %

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DXCM opened at $95.21 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.97.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

