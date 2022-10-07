Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $110.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.16 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

