Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 133.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after buying an additional 284,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,016,010,000 after buying an additional 44,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after buying an additional 664,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,760,083 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $695,913,000 after buying an additional 131,368 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $158.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.25. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

