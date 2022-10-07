Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after buying an additional 6,402,262 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $197,480,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925,807 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

ES stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $75.39 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.07.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ES. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.