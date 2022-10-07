Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Boosted by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $41.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

