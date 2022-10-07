General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,998 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.21% of General Mills worth $93,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $74.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.08 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

