Pendal Group Ltd Has $117.89 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $117,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TTP Investments Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 491.0% during the second quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 6.4% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 77,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.56 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.42 and a 200-day moving average of $115.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.