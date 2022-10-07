Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys 112 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.2% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $96.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 55.21, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.56. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.47 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.70.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 141.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.