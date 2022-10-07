AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,852 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $205.87 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,178,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

