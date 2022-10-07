Stifel Nicolaus Increases Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $90.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.7 %

LW stock opened at $82.73 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.