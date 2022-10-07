Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $164,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 510.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

