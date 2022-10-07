Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,929 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.66% of Parker-Hannifin worth $207,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7,958.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 199,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 196,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,107,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.75.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $260.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.82. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

