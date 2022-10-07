Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $100.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.38% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.47.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Shares of AMD stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 10,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
