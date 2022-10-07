Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $100.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.47.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 10,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

