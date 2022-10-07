Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $395,481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $31.46 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $252.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

