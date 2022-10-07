Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Holdings Lowered by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,859 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,657 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Cheniere Energy worth $34,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.91.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $172.51 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $178.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

