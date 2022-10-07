KBC Group NV Lowers Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,235 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.12% of CrowdStrike worth $48,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CrowdStrike by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,948,000 after purchasing an additional 250,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $178.39 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.71 and a 200 day moving average of $184.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.76.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

